Mrs. Ellen Pierson Johnson

She is rejoicing now with her mother, Della Skinner, her first husband and father of her children Carl Pierson Sr., her second husband Albert Johnson, and her two beloved daughters Barbara Pierson and Sharon Pierson as well as many other family members and dear friends that have gone on before. What a reunion!

Staying behind to share many precious memories are her four remaining children, Jean Hicks and husband Denton, Carl Pierson Jr and wife Sue, Allen Pierson and wife Tommie, and Karen Pierson Tilley and husband Patrick. Also nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren, and many more family members and friends will share memories of her for years to come. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, kindness, hard work, and her love of God.

Honoring Ellen wishes, she was laid to rest on December 10, 2016 at Urbana Cemetery in Limestone in a private graveside celebration of her life.

A very heartfelt thank you to Amy Elliott of Medical Home Team for your care of mom as well as…..

We were truly blessed with amazing nurses and therapist of Amedysis Home Health for the last few months… too many to mention but you know who you are!

To our special nurse and friend Amy Maine and our beloved physical therapist Ricky, our sincerest gratitude for all your genuine love and care. We cannot imagine having gone thru this without you Your kindness, love, and special care of our Mother will always be remembered.

