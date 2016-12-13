Linda Oliveros Bundy

Linda Bundy has left behind to cherish her memories: Brother: Jay Bundy of Johnson City Cousins: B.J. “Kitten” Bundy of SC, Earl Butch Bundy and wife, Sandy of Johnson City,

Louise Beck and husband, Jerry of Kingsport, TN Special Friend and Caregiver: Sharon Price of Erwin Beloved Dogs: Lady and Roxie

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Linda Bundy in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Stan Webster will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until service time on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery.

