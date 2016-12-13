Juanita moved to Elizabethton from Wilkesboro in 1986 and was a homemaker. She was a member of Wilkesboro United Methodist church and a member of Wilkes Extension Homemaker’s Club in Wilkesboro, NC.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Billy Tolliver and wife Carol, of Wilkesboro, NC, Tim Tolliver and wife Christi, of Granite Falls, NC, and Joe Tolliver, of Elizabethton; one sister, Hilda Absher and husband Bill, of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Jamie Tolliver and Miranda Tolliver, both of Wilkesboro, NC; one sister-in-law, Hazel Pierce, of Piney Flats; and several nieces and nephews, as well as her special extended family, Dr. Aubrey McElroy and wife Janey and family.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Juanita Pierce Tolliver will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Estel Williams, officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Dr. Aubrey McElroy. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday.

The graveside service will follow in the Morley Cemetery in Mountain City, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be A.D. McElroy, Adam McElroy, Andrew McElroy, Matt Keller, Jessie Garland and Bill Jeffries. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Absher, Tom Taylor, Stephen Taylor, Steve Absher, Wade Campbell, Tom Pleasant, Dr. Aubrey McElroy, George Good, and Paul Crowe.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to HOPE Ministries, 514 Elkin Highway, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

