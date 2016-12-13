Joel Michael Guy and Lisa Madere Guy

Joel was an Engineering Designer and Lisa, a Human Resources Administrator. They were married for 33 years and were true soulmates. They adored their grandchildren and their love for life and travel took them many places together. No matter where they were, the time you spent with them was filled with love and laughter. Their smiles and laughter will be truly missed.

Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben & Eletia Guy; mother and stepfather, Betty Jo and Herbert White Jr. and Brother, Jeff Teaque. Joel is survived by his daughters, Chandise Fink and husband, Randy of Kingsport; Michelle Dennison of Knoxville, and Angela Guy of Kingsport; brother, Gary McMurray and wife Linda of Bluefield W. Va; sisters, Robin White, Rene Charles of Surgoinsville; special niece, Tasha White of Surgoinsville, and Jake their loving dog.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Alvin D. Madere. Lisa is survived by her mother, Joyce B. Madere of Luling, La; brother, Alvin Madere Jr. and wife Pamela of Luling, La; sister, Paula Madere Kinler and husband Brian of Milton,WI; and one Godchild-niece, and one nephew. They are also survived by their grandchildren, Joshua Fink, Preston Dennison, Andrew Fink, Baylor Dennison, Ashley Fink, Behn Dennison.

The family will receive friends at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport) on Monday, December 19th from 5 to 7 PM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Randy Waller and Benny Boggs officiating. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.