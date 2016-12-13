Dr. Julie Helen Grocki

During Julie’s early years, Julie was an accomplished percussionist performing in many venues. She was a noted performer at New York City’s jazz festivals. After graduating high school, Julie was the percussionist for an up and coming rock band, The Poison Dolly’s; it was during this time the band was chosen as the warm up band for Aerosmith, and taken on tour with them. After this, Julie decided to further her education. She dedicated herself earning a Bachelors, Masters, and her Doctorate in Psychology at the University of Knoxville, TN. She took joy in working with children and had a heart to serve others. She was an avid biker and hiker, and deeply involved herself in studying religion.

Julie was preceded in death by her mother; paternal grandparents, Louis & Julia Grocki; maternal grandparents, Andrew & Helen Zapart; uncles, Frank Grocki & wife Berniece, Theodore Grocki, Louis Grocki & wife Mary, Edward Grocki & wife Clara; and aunt Betty Grocki Chowka & husband Harry.

Left to cherish her memories are her father, Stanley Grocki; sister, Karen; niece, Kaitlin; uncle, John Grocki; special cousins, second cousins, special friend Maria Insigne and many wonderful friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to St. Judes Children Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 31805) or by phone at (866)278-5833

Online condolences may be made to the Grocki family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Grocki family.