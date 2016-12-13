He was born in Greene County and lived in Chuckey and Jonesboro, TN. Charles spent his adult life in Kingsport, (Colonial Heights) and with his daughter and son-in-law in Piney Flats. He worked 17 years for Borden Mills (JP Stevens) and retired from Arcadia Graphics.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Maude Tittle, his siblings; Pauline and Ray and by his beloved wife of over 61 years, Doris. Survivors include, sons; Richard Leonard (Terry) of Colonial Heights, Allan (Teresa) of Blountville. Daughter; Deborah Caldwell (Jim) of Piney Flats.

He loved his grandchildren; Jami Fischer (Matt), Brooke Atchley (Aaron), Holly Gardner (Allen), Shanna Lawson (Michael) and Angie Kendall (Jason). The youngest lights of his life were his great-grandchildren; Christopher, Jarod, Eli, Mallory, Joey, Bailey,Cody, Anna, Abbey and Haley.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 14, 2016 from 5pm to 7pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home with the service immediately following. The Reverends Todd Ellis, Aaron Atchley and Brooke Atchley will be officiating. Music will be provided by Jami Caldwell Fischer and Mary Ellis. Interment Service will be at noon on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to The American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60601 East Tennessee Funeral Home And Cremation Services East Tennessee Cemetery