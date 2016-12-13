Bruce was born on June 22, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to the late Walton and Colette Williams Senter. He had lived in the Johnson City area for the passed 40 years and was a member of the Poplar Ridge Christian Church in Piney Flats, TN.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Linda Senter, three children Bruce A. Senter III, Tiffany Houser, Lee Houser and four grandchildren.

