Archbishop Matthew Arthur Barber, B.Th DD

Archbishop Matthew A. Barber was born on September 4, 1952 as the baby boy of his beloved parents, the late Rev. William Barber, Sr. and Mrs. Annie Mae Barber, (Queen Mother) in Bridgeport, CT. The Archbishop wings were released for his express travel home on December 08, 2016 by The Almighty God.

He was known for his human but divine, life-applicable, realistic approach to preaching and teaching God’s Holy Word. As Pastor of Open Door Tabernacle Training Center for 25 years in Johnson City, Tennessee where he built reputations as a force for reconciliation, and harmony across ethnic, denominational, geographic, and generational lines. Archbishop Barber was a wise, humble, spirit-led seer that loved the people of God and delighted in shepherding his multi-cultural flock.

His Christian and musical education started at an early age. During childhood, he was a member of the “Mother Church” Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Bridgeport, CT. where his father, Rev. William Barber, Sr. was the Establishmentarian Pastor and his mother, Queen Mother, Annie Mae Barber was the Co-Founder. Archbishop carried on that legacy as Overseer of the “Mother Church”. In addition, he was the Establishmentarian of I Believe God Ministries, International, and Archbishop of Refuge of Hope Apostolic Church's, Inc, and Bishop Dr. D.B. Hinton Prophetic Ministries.

Archbishop was the Founder and President of The Interpersonal Connection, a Certified Life Coach, Radio Personality of Blog Talk Radio, Author of “Keys to The Kingdom” and “God Is Not on Recess”. Archbishop was an anointed gifted Administrator, Entrepreneur, Spiritual Advisor, Consultant, and a Life Coach. He was known as ‘The Encourager” He is also proceeded in death by his brother Rev. William Barber, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his legacy three children, Kenneth Barber, of New Haven, CT, De’Juan Belcher Barber, of Atlanta Ga, and Sherri Barber of Washington, DC. four sisters, Ann Dawson of Victorville, California, Barbara Freeman, of Washington, DC, Mattie Gee, of Birmingham, Alabama and Mary Lee, of Bridgeport, CT. Four Grandchildren, Dillion, Kennedy, Matison and Collin. A host of spiritual children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday December 15, 2016 at Open Door Tabernacle Training Center 422 Wilson Ave in Johnson City, TN. with a Funeral service to follow.

A Funeral service will also be held at 11:00am on Friday December 16, 2016 at Church of Jesus 809 W. Main St. in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until 11:00am prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be held at 1:30pm Saturday December 17, 2016 in Kannapolis, NC. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

