Ruby was a native of Erwin, the daughter of the late David and Laura Jarrett Laws. She had lived in Johnson City for most of her life.

Ruby was retired from Klopman Mills. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible and embroidery.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles “Porter”, Howard, Clang “H.C.”, Alfred Ray, and David Herbert Laws.

She is survived by: her husband of 70 years, William L. Stevens; one son, Jerry Stevens and his wife Sherry; two granddaughters, Lisa Parrish and her husband Dwight, and Lori Peterson and her husband Michael; two great grandchildren, Kristin and Stephen Parrish; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family of Ruby Laws Stevens will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral will follow at 7:30 pm under the direction of Rev. Pete Tackett and Rev. Kenneth Kyker, with special music by Pam Bailey. A committal service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Richard Long officiating. Active pallbearers will be: Dwight Parrish, Michael Peterson, Mike Cohran, John Brown, Bill Adams, and Danny Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Garvin, Alen Johnson, Perry Whitaker, Gary Whetsell, and Clint Nelson. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 10:15 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund, 1014 Antioch Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.

