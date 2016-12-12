Ms. Gladys Gay Brice

She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Special grandson Todd Gilmore.

Gladys was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She served in the Carrie Moragne Missionary Circle and in many other capacities over the years until her health began to fail. She served as the Membership Chairman of the NAACP for several years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Proffitt and the staff of Caris Hospice Healthcare with special a thanks to Hannah Howell and Justin Taylor for their great care during her illness. The family would also like to thank Mrs. Christa Reid for her support.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friendship Baptist Church, 522 W. Main St. in Johnson City, TN. 37601.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday December 15, 2016 at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN.

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com