Mrs. Iris Crumley Widener

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 74 years, Johnie Ward Widner; children, Randy Widner and his wife Deena of Johnson City, Anne Campbell and her husband Mike of Jonesborough, Susan Jenkins of Johnson City, Johnny Widner of Johnson City, Bill Widner and his wife Carolyn of Johnson City, Shirley Francis and her husband Kenneth of Jonesborough, and Charlie Short and his wife Dianah of Cedar Town, GA; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; special friends, Pete and Phyllis Haulsee; special sisters-in-law Maxie Widner, Clarreta Widner; and special brothers-in-law, Hartsell and Robert Widner.

The family would love to take time and thank Ronda Henley for her excellent care and to our brother, Johnny, who gave mom all the care he could. Thank you to each of the Hospice Amedisys Care Givers of Elizabethton, they were so good with mom and to Karl for the beautiful songs he sang to her.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City and other times at the home. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 8:00PM in the Sunrise Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ken Gaskins and Mr. David Reece, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by The Reece Family. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at McCarty Church Cemetery, 104 McCarthy Church Road, Jonesborough. Active Pallbearers will be Kenneth Francis, Matthew Widner, Sammy Atlasy, Ramsey Atlasy, Mike Campbell, Greg Campbell, Justin Hoss, and Devin Darnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Jacobs, Dean Crumley, Tim Reece, Darrell Bilbrey, Don Walters, Scott Francis, Robert Hoss, and David Darnell. Attendees are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:45PM to follow in procession. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Chestnut Grove Union Church, 367 Chestnut Grove Church Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Widner family.