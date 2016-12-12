Edna L. Bailey has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband: Mickey Bailey, of Erwin; Children: Lee Gillenwater, of Erwin; Stephen Gillenwater and wife Astrid, of Kingsport; Michael Bailey and wife Shea, of Friendsville, TN; Gordon Bailey of Denver, CO; Nikki Witt and husband Lance, of Jonesborough; Josh Peterson and wife Holly, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Lauren Mayes, of Kingsport; Leslie Bates and husband Ethan, of Kingsport; Bailey Stewart, Emilee Lyndsey and Stormie Bailey, of Friendsville, TN; Chloe Witt, of Jonesborough; Keelie and Blake Hall, of Erwin; Layla Peterson, of Erwin.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Edna L. Bailey in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Love Chapel Christian Church. Minister Robert Bess will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 3:00PM and continue until service time on Wednesday. A committal service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Garland “Bubba” Evely, Tommy Howard, Rob Simpson, Tim Love, Ben Evely, Gary McNabb and John English. Honorary pallbearers will be George Hatcher and Alvin King.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Love Chapel Christian Church Youth and Children’s Ministry, c/o Ben Evely,1415 Love Station Road, Erwin, TN 37650; or Second Harvest Food Bank, 127 Dillon Ct., Gray, TN 37615; or Relay for Life of Unicoi County, 871 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Edna L. Bailey through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.