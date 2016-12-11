Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Donna Garland Roberts. His Children: Roy Kenneth Roberts II & wife Amanda, Elkmont, Alabama, Ralph James Roberts & wife Vickie, Elizabethton, Angelea Naomia Sanders & Husband Benjamin, Unicoi, Matthew Roberts & Wife Lisal, Floyd, Virginia & Tabatha & Jeff Bruce, Beaver Dam, Virginia. His Grandchildren: Kayla Ault, Unicoi, Lane Roberts and Ty Roberts both of Elkmont, Alabama, Alexia Faith Roberts, Elizabethton and Kristina Elliott, Johnson City. Two Sisters: Brenda Rainbolt and Opal Stevens both of Unicoi. Several nieces & nephews. His very special four legged friends, Buck & Speidle.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Harris and Rev. Terry Barnett officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2016 in the Buchanan Cemetery, Old Iron Mountain Road, Unicoi. Music will be by Sandy & Donnie Harris. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday will be: Travis Stevens, Morgan Blackwell, Bobby Rainbolt, Gary Williams, Marshall Grindstaff, David Grindstaff, and Raymond Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Steve Rainbolt, Ron Street, Dale Stevens and Sam Williams. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence or the residence of a son James Roberts 257 Price Road, Elizabethton. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

