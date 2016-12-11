Jesus ‘Jay’ Torres III

He was a United States Veteran having honorably served in the Army.

Jay was a hard worker dedicated to his family especially his time with the children. He loved everybody and was always on the phone calling someone. Jay was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, and many knew him from playing on line games with him, his love for free style and Run DMC.

He was an IBEW Journeyman and a certified electrician. Where ever Jay was he had a love for Pizza and had to try it.

Jays Quote: There are times in our life when we say “Why Me?It never ends, its always one thing after another.”Best things to keep in mind, don’t doubt, don’t become troubled or worried, just be thankful we have The Lord, Our Loved Ones, and the means to get thru the rough patches. LOL, It is nice to vent though. Thank you for all you do guys, gals and of course God! The only people without challenges are dead.

Those left cherish to cherish his memories include his parents Jesus Torres Garcia and Viviana Mercado Torres, his wife of 12 years, Lisa Davis, daughters: Treasure D. Torres and Viviana J. Torres, sons: Sean P. Klukan and wife Tiffany and Eric J. Davis, sisters: Ruth Fernandez and Anna C. Torres, brothers: Ralph E. Gorbea, Christian R. Torres and William Torres, father-in-law, Larry Jim Davis, mother-in-law, Deborah Ryel, grandma, Mami Monin, grandpa, Papi Cano, nieces: Jasmin, Genesis, Destiny, Sindia, Maya, Lexi, Jackie, Julia, Brianna, Tatiana, Andreana, Marly, Ella and Colleen, nephews: Willito, Polito, Cheito, Bebo, Shane, Dylan, Josh, Tyler, Colin, Jimy Alan, Noah, Seth, Gavin, Cody and Ashton, sister-in-laws: Jessica, Daniela, Angel, Lulu, Stacie and Angie, brother-in-laws: Elias, Jose, Jimy, Ray, Roger and Shaun, cousins: Macho, Nick, Bebo, Mike and many many more you know who you are!!, aunts and uncles: Francisco, Frances, Maria, Sylvia, Sery, Judy, Marbeth and others !!

Funeral Services for Jay will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Gale Hartley to officiate. Music will be by Bethany Baptist Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 12-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Burley-Shoun Cemetery in Mountain City, TN; with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jesus “Jay” Torres III has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.