Norma Ann Abounader

Norma was born May 9, 1934 in Oneida, New York to Mildred Collins.

Norma was employed by Sperry Rand Corporation as an inspector from 1957-1959.

In 1959, Norma met the love of her life, Joseph Abounader. Together they made a life in numerous areas of the country, including New York, Tennessee, Minnesota and California. They were blessed with many friendships and memories along the way.

Norma was proud of her Irish heritage, her faith, and her children. Norma’s greatest joys could be found in the simplest things in life, such as a hot cup of tea, the sun shining on her face, a great belly laugh and dancing her shoes off. One of Norma’s greatest strengths was that she never met a stranger. Norma made everyone feel warm and welcomed from the moment they met her.

Norma was a member of St. Mary’s Church.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents.

Norma is survived by: her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph Abounader; her children, Judy Smith (Robert), Lisa Krumm, Dawn Chase (Evan), Renee Winskowski (Tim) and Anthony Abounader; her grandchildren, Aaron and Anthony Smith, Jordan and Sarah Krumm, Megan and Jacob Chase, Joshua and Joseph Winskowski, and R.J. Abounader; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a number of other relatives and close friends.

The family of Norma Abounader will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm, Sunday, December 11th at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Monday, December 12th at St. Mary’s Church.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and friends who supported Norma during her illness. Special thanks to Dr. Matthew Cary, Bridget Jones and Mountain States Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast Tennessee, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport Tennessee 37660.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Abounader family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Abounader family. (423) 282-1521