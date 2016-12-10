Mr. Charles Edward Pitman

Mr. Pitman was born in Morgantown, West Virginia and son of the late Adeline Davies Shiflet. He was also preceded in death by a son, Sean Pitman, niece, Jan Taylor, step-father, Maurice “Bud” Shiflet and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Joseph & Rosalie Seigler.

He was a Retired United States Army Veteran having served for 20 years, including two tours in Vietnam. He also retired from the United States Postal Service.

Mr. Pitman was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Seigler Pitman, Jonesborough; daughter, Lisa Pitman Bacon “ daddy’s girl”; son, Charles Eric Pitman; grandchildren, Joseph Daniel Pitman and Kyleigh Pitman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat & June Taylor, Ann & Steve Vance, Debbie & Tex Keith, and Roger & Mary Seigler; special cat, Jasmine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, December 12, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Guy Robbins and Dr. Brian Way.

Condolences may be sent to the Pitman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821