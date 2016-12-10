Lewis was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from Raytheon. He was a member of Borderview Christian Church. He was a member of the Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 F& AM. His hobbies included hunting with his brother and nephews, watching baseball, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Jerry Shields Hampton, of the home; his daughter, Penny Hampton, also of the home; his brother, Silas Hampton, of Roanoke, VA; nieces, Teresa Hardin and family Stephanie, Bradley, JoJo, Zackary, Rachael, Brandon, Jayden, Elijah and Emory; nephews, Mike (Donna) Hampton, Nathan (Jennie) Hampton, and Jeremiah Hampton; great nephews, Zack, Jacob, Lucas, Josey, Christian and Adam.

A service to honor the life of Lewis “Pen” Hampton will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 12, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Scott Fisher, minister, officiating. Music will be provided by Scott Reynolds, organist and Michele Watson Adkins, soloist. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 in the Dogwood Section of Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Chambers, Mike Hampton, Nathan Hampton and Josey, Jeremiah Hampton, David Dephew, Andrew McKinney, Steve Burrough, Jr., and Jody Crowe. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Borderview Christian Church, his fellow masonic brethren, Tyler Malone, Bill Hambrick and Ross Sams. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at 10:15 AM at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton on Tuesday, to go in procession.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Joy and Missy, Rissia, Jeff, Regina, Garrett, Colton Carpenter and Elaine Fair, also to the faculty and staff of T.A. Dugger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to T.A. Dugger Junior High School/ Media Center, 305 East E. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643, 423-547-8025.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Hampton family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917