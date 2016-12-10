Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer O’Dell Ward and Lena Blanche Gregg Ward.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara Ward, of the home; his son, Raymond Ward, Sr. and wife Irene, of Florida; his daughter, Rachel Archer and husband David, of Jonesborough; his step daughter, Amanda Proffitt and fiancé Richard, of Johnson City; six brothers, Jack Ward and wife Babe, of Elizabethton, Bill Ward, of Pennsylvania, Rev. Burl Ward and wife Nancy, also of Pennsylvania, Earl Ward and wife Pat, Of Pennsylvania, his twin brother, Robert Ward and wife Nadine, of Kentucky, and Roy Dale Ward, of Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Raymond Ward, Jr., of PA, Manoli and Yianni Ward, of FL, Kaylee and Brayden Archer, of Jonesborough; and his mother-in-law, Norma “Granny Fred” Johnson, of the home. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as his two very special furbabies, Sadie Mae and Maxx.

A service to honor the life of Elmer “Ray” Ward will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 12, 2016 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Burl Ward and B.J. Taylor, officiating. Music will be provided by Rachel Archer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:45 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Richard Aldridge, David Archer, Manoli Ward, David Johnson, Stephen Ward, and Ray Ward, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be his pet dog, “Maxx”. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 12:45 PM on Tuesday, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice-including Stacie, Krista and Lindsey for the love and care given to Ray during his illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Ward family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917