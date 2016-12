Graveside services will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Richard Long officiating. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City. (423) 282-1521