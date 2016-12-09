logo

no avatar

Wesley Eugene Poole, Jr.

• Today at 4:01 PM

PINEY FLATS - Wesley Eugene Poole, Jr., 65, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Eugene Poole, Sr., and Ruby Poole.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Poole; son, Derrick Poole; daughter, Autumn Kochis; sisters, Diana Poole Hype, Patricia Poole Garbon, Karen Poole Taylor; brother, Stanley Adams.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services.

To leave an online message for the Poole family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Poole family. 240 Suncrest St. (Gray Community) 207-0771