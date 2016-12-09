Wesley Eugene Poole, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Eugene Poole, Sr., and Ruby Poole.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Poole; son, Derrick Poole; daughter, Autumn Kochis; sisters, Diana Poole Hype, Patricia Poole Garbon, Karen Poole Taylor; brother, Stanley Adams.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services.

