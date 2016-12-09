James William Wilson Sr.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janie Handlan “Grannie”; his step-father, Virgil Garland and his mother and father-in-law, Nick “Rob” and Pauline Pierce.

Survivors include his loving wife, Delores Ann Pierce Wilson; two sons, James William Wilson Jr. of Tampa, FL and Christopher Aaron Wilson and wife, Kim of Kingsport; two brothers, Leroy Banks and wife, Earlene of Limestone and Robert Wilson and wife, Audrey of Oak Ridge, TN; two grandchildren, Josh and Lauren Kelly of Kingsport; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leslie and Carol Thornburg of Johnson City and Walt and Janis Smith of Jonesborough; He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be conducted at 7:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2016 in the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church, King Springs Road, Johnson City with Rev. Bill Greer and Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. Special music will provided by Rev. Jim Chatman. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Entombment will be held 2:00 PM Sunday in the Monte Vista Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Banks, Jim Workman, Shane Smith, Jeremy Smith, Bobby Rhines and Josh Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Story and his bowling buddies. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Rich Acres Baptist Church Youth Fund, 1245 King Springs Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wilson family. 423-928-2245