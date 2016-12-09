Betty Jean Morgan Kaiser

Jean was a devoted Christian and member of First Presbyterian Church Johnson City, Tennessee.

Jean was born June 28, 1932 in Johnson City Tennessee to Samuel & Mabel Morgan and grew up in Greeneville, Tennessee. She married Edward (“Ted”) Latham Kaiser June 21, 1957. Jean also lived in Abingdon, VA, Illinois, Kansas City and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Jean had a big loving heart for everyone she met and knew and had a sparkling personality that attracted everyone. Jean worked at Royal Manufacturing Hood Chair Co. & WGRV Radio in Greeneville, TN, Hapco in Abingdon VA, Morton Salt Administration in Kansas City, WDAF Radio & TV Kansas City, President Newcomers Club Morton, IL, Balfor Elec. Motors & Ron Hayes & Associates in KC, KYFM Fred Thompson Radio Ad Sales Bartlesville, OK. Jean was a successful Real Estate Broker from 1976-1994 managing three offices in Bartlesville & Grove OK. Jean served as an Oklahoma State Real Estate Commissioner 1984-1988.

Jean Leaves behind her husband Edward (“Ted”) Latham Kaiser, Daughter Janet L. Kaiser, Son Gary C. Kaiser, Brother Sam H Morgan PhD & wife Connie, Sister Peggy Morgan, Grand-children Daniel C. Kaiser, Tanya & Jacob Roland, great grandchildren Skylar Kaiser, Airionna Lee, Jaycee & Noah Roland, Special cousin Joyce Ann Greene Adams & her loving, devoted & supportive family from Cleveland, TN. and many very special nieces & nephews.

