Aquilla Lee Folston Phillips

Sister Aquilla was born January 17, 1922 to the late Rev. John L. Folston and Arlena in Shorterville, Alabama. She attended Langston High School. shShe was baptized at an early age. She was former member of Friendship Baptist Church and later joined the Thankful Baptist Church and was an active member until her illness prevented her from doing so.

She was employee at Beckner’s Jewelry Store and J C Penney’s until she retired.

She was an active member of the Bethel District Baptist Missionary and Educational Association where she served as President of the Usher Board. She was the President of the Usher Board at Thankful Baptist Baptist Church several years. She was affectionaly known as the Usher Lady/Professional Usher. She was faithful and loved the Lord. A hard worker and loving mother to all.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Phillips and 2 daughters, Linda Carol Russaw and Freda Phillips. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter; Janice Phillips of Johnson City, TN; 2 sons; William “Bobby” (June) Phillips of Palm Coast, Fla. And Carl (Terri, deceased) Phillips of Johnson City, TN. And 1 sister-in-law; Julia Phillips Coleman of Dallas, Texas. 8 grandchildren; Michael (Kristy) Phillips, Kim Phillips Craven, Robert Phillips, Cheryl (Humphrey) Bourne, Craig Phillips, Robert “Doe” Phillips, Zachery Phillips and Amythyst Phillips; 26 Great Grands and 9 Great Great Grands. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins,other family and friends

A special thank you to Four Oaks Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesborough, TN where she resided until her passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2016 at Thankful Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. http://www.birchettemortuary.com/ 423-926-6013