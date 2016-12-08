Velma Florence Brooks

She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and had worked for the U. S. Treasury in Washington, D.C. and Chicago during World War II. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and attended the Roby Center.

Survivors include two daughters: Gwen Evelyn Pauley and Linda Faye Christensen; four grandchildren: Miranda Sue Boso and husband, Rick, David Charles Pauley and Sierra Sims, Jessie Lynne Ellis and husband, Billy Jack, Scott Gordon Webb and Misty Nicole Lee; a step-grandson: James Scott Christensen; great grandchildren: Michaela Boso, John T. Boso, Helen A. Pauley, Willow E. Pauley, Bryce E. Ellis, Kayleb J. Ellis, Maddox R. Ellis, Alexis B. Lee, Madison V. Lee, Isaac D. Lee; a brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Dorothy Ricker Poe; several nieces and nephews.

She was the daughter of the late Alta Hogan and French A. Poe and was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Eldon Brooks; two sisters, Virginia Love and Josephine Ottinger.

The family will receive friends 2-5 pm Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 2 pm Sunday in the Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Rev. Cindy Paxton

officiating. Interment will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Webb, Rick Boso, David Pauley, Billy Ellis, Isaac Lee and Lanny Love.

The family wished to express a special thanks to the PCU and ICU staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brooks family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.