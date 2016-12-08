Polly McMillan Hurley

In addition to her mother Ruby McMilliam, Polly was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Wayne Hurley, Sr., daughter, Margie Hurley Peters; and a sister, Peggy Kenney.

Surviving is her sons, Edward Wayne Hurley Jr., and Tommy Deal Hurley (Susan); daughter, Shannon Hurley Hensley (Tim); eleven grandchildren, Edwards Wayne “Trey” Hurley III, Ryan Dean Hurley, Kasey Hensley, Colt Cameron Hensley, Michael Hurley, Kyle Hurley, Mason Hurley, Allison Hurley, Nalon Hensley, Robert Hensley and Carter Hensley; two great-grandchildren, Leland Hensley and Aria Hurley; cousins Judy L. Copeland, Betty Byrd (DH Byrd), Jean Yates, Dorothy Bowman and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 10, in the chapel of Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Oakwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Kerwin Baptist Church 4520 Old Hollow Rd. Kernersville NC 27284.

Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point is honored to serve the Hurley family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com