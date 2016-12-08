Marvella was born in Damascus, VA and soon after her birth the family moved to Johnson City, where she spent the rest of her growing up years. She was the daughter of Clide Brady Campbell and Gladys Mary McAllister Campbell.

Marvella was a young child when her mother married Mr. J.D. Poe and Mr. Poe stepped in and helped raise her and continued to help her until his death. He also was very special to Marvella’s boys as they grew up, he was their grandfather and cared dearly for those boys.

Marvella was a cheerleader at Happy Valley High School through her junior year, but moved to and graduated from Jonesborough High School her senior year in 1951. Later in life, she studied at East Tennessee College for two years.

Marvella lived and worked in several states across the country during her lifetime, the last being in Anna, TX, where she retired and moved back to Johnson City in 2013.

Survivors include: two sons, Perry Dale Bright and his wife Shirley, of Deer Lodge, TN, and Bill W. Collins, of Anna, TX; four grandchildren, Shawn Bright, Matthew Bright, Erin Collins and Krissi Collins.

The family of Mrs. Mary Marvella Collins will receive friends from 2 until 3 PM Sunday, December 11, 2016, in Boones Creek Baptist Church on Pickens Bridge Road of Gray, TN. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Garry Edwards officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Collins family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Collins family. (423) 282-1521