Mrs. Candice Staten

Mrs. Staten was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Herman Jack & Georgia Ruth Hicks Marshall. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

She attended Fountain of Life Church.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Staten, Jonesborough; daughter, Ginger Keller (Marcus), Johnson City; son, Travis Staten (Shay), Jonesborough; sisters, Brenda G’Fellers, Patricia Allen, Pamela Marshall, Cynthia Frosley and Michele Brumitt.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 PM Friday, December 9, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30-12:30 pm Friday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Staten family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821