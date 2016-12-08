A graveside service will take place on Friday (December 9, 2016) at 1 p..m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, TN. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.

The Lady Rebel Soccer Team has established an account at First Tennessee Bank to assist the family with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, you can do so at any Tri-Cities branch location (Morgan Bentley Memorial Account). You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bentley family.