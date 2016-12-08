Marilyn M. Brown

Marilyn attended the Sulpher Springs Baptist Church.

She was a former Registered Nurse and retired homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Captain James D. Brown in 1991; a daughter, Deborah Martin and a son, James C. Brown.

Survivors include: a granddaughter and her husband, Kristy and Billy Williams of Johnson City; a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Mary Sue Mashburn of Flag Pond; two great grandchildren, Mason Williams, attending college in Raleigh and Mallorie Williams of Johnson City.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00pm under the direction of Rev. Jon Reed. A committal service will be conducted in the Monte Vista Memorial Park following the funeral. Active pallbearers will be: Billy Williams, Rick and Kevin Davenport, Chris Dugger, Kevin and Bruce Mashburn.

Memorials may be made to: Sulpher Springs Baptist Church Pavillion Fund, 1567 Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

