Louise H. Fowler Scism

• Today at 2:52 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Louise H. Fowler Scism, age 86, of Jonesborough, passed away on December 8, 2016 at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Unit. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister, and mother-in-law. She was a native of Unicoi County and the daughter of the late Clint and Olga Helton. Mrs. Scism retired in 1984 from the Industrial Garments after 20 years of service. She was an active member of Hulen Baptist Church until the time of her sickness. She enjoyed camping, traveling and never meeting a stranger. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scism is preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children Charles R. Fowler, daughter Rebecca “Becky” Henley, step-son Eddie Scism, and grandson Keith Fowler. Brothers and sisters, William “Bill” Helton, Roy Helton, Ernest Helton, Kenneth Helton, Irene Keplinger, and Juanita Whitson. Daughter-in-laws, Judy Fowler and Donna Fowler.

Louise Scism has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband of 24 years Edward “Ed” Scism of Jonesborough, Sons: Lynn Fowler and wife, Penny of Jonesborough, David Fowler and wife, Linda of Jonesborough, Daughter: Marcella Peterson and husband, Ferrell of Erwin, Sisters: Barbara Franklin of Clinton, MD, Zora Peterson Andrews of Panama City Beach, FL, 16 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren, and Several Nieces and Nephews.

A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family of Louise H. Fowler Scism will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 beginning at 11:00 AM and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A funeral service to offer tribute and remember the life of Louise will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Mrs. Scism’s son-in-law, Reverend Ferrell Peterson will officiate. A committal service will follow on Saturday following the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.