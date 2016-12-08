Louise Scism has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband of 24 years Edward “Ed” Scism of Jonesborough, Sons: Lynn Fowler and wife, Penny of Jonesborough, David Fowler and wife, Linda of Jonesborough, Daughter: Marcella Peterson and husband, Ferrell of Erwin, Sisters: Barbara Franklin of Clinton, MD, Zora Peterson Andrews of Panama City Beach, FL, 16 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren, and Several Nieces and Nephews.

A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family of Louise H. Fowler Scism will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 beginning at 11:00 AM and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A funeral service to offer tribute and remember the life of Louise will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Mrs. Scism’s son-in-law, Reverend Ferrell Peterson will officiate. A committal service will follow on Saturday following the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Louise H. Fowler Scism through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.