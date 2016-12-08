Linda Ann Tipton

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Jake Tipton on November 4, 2006; one infant daughter in 1976 and one brother, Roy Dishner, Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Clarence Lee Tipton and wife, Freda of Jonesborough; two daughters: Juanita Honeycutt and husband, Doug, Bell Ruth Casey and husband, Jed, all of Unicoi; one brother, Lonnie Cecil Dishner of Limestone; three sisters: Frankie Housewright and husband, Blaine, Evelyn Sue Tipton and husband, Wade, all of Fall Branch, Wilma Faye Estep of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Lori Comstock, Jacob Tipton and Megan Haun; two great grandchildren: Cora Lee Comstock and Chance Allen Haun. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the home of her daughter, Juanita Honeycutt, 119 Yarber Road, Unicoi. Reverend Bill Brown will officiate at the 2:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Tipton family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

