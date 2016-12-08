Judy Miller Emmert

Survivors include her husband Gordon Emmert; Two Daughters: Crystal & Rick Peradotto, Elizabethton, Cindy Emmert, Johnson City; Grandchildren: Rheana Lewis, Dylan Guy, and Bailey Peradotto; her mother Evelyn Miller, Johnson City; Brothers: Danny, Lynn, Greg and Charles Miller; Sisters: Rita Trivett, Tina Burleson and Lora Honeycutt.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 in the Memorial Funeral Chapel with Gordon Williams, M.D. officiating. Interment will follow the service in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Loretta Bowers. Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. preceding the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

