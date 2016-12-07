Shirley Ann Campbell

Shirley was a retired homemaker.

She was a member of the Locust Street Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Fred Campbell; a daughter, Deborah Francis; two brothers, Leroy and Bob Potter; two sisters, Gladys Walker and Mary Dierting.

Survivors include: a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce David and Pauli Campbell of Charlestown, IN; five grandchildren, Carla, Caleb, Tammy, Kimberly and Mark; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Barbara Potter of Johnson City; a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Clare and Dr. Perry Counts of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2016 in the Dogwood Chapel at 2:00 pm, under the direction of David Clark. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. A committal service will be conducted at the Washington County Memory Gardens. Burial is to follow the service. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Online condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Campbell family. (423) 282-1521