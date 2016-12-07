Rev. Dr. Ed Taylor

Rev. Taylor is preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Taylor and Dale Taylor; sister, Mae Ann Reeves.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Spillers and husband Bob, Greenville, SC; two sons, Eddie Taylor, Johnson City, Rick Taylor and wife Flo, Cumming, GA; brother, Gene Taylor, Johnson City; three grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Philip Taylor, and Christopher Hammitt. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Bebe.

The funeral service for Rev. Taylor will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 10, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Taylor and Dr. Ron Beaty officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

There will be a private graveside service at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee where military honor will be presented by the Boone Dam V.F W. IN lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pets without Parents Shelter, Inc., 901 Mize Ln.

Sevierville, TN 37862

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Taylor family. (423) 928-6111