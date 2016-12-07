Randy Allen Bennett

A native of Sullivan County, he was a son of Hazel Casey Bennett and the late Cecil Bennett. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Monroe Sr. and Ida Bennett and William Casey and Lucy Vanhoy.

In addition to his loving mother, those left to cherish Randy’s memories include his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie Privette Bennett of Piney Flats; his daughter, Amanda Bennett Barron and her husband, Mike Barron, and son, Gabriel Barron of Gray; brothers, Ronnie Bennett and his wife, Cheryl, Tony Bennett and his wife, Evelyn; sisters, Donna Wilson, Teresa Payne and her husband Junior; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He worked at Microporous Inc, in Piney Flats, for 41 years and was a member of the American Quality Society. He received his pastoral license in 2008 and attended Sacred Cross Assembly of God in Bristol, TN. He was also the Sunday School Super-Intendant. He was on the Board of Directors with the Piney Flats Community Center, Cry of a Child Missions, and he served as a police Chaplain for the Johnson City Police Department.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at River of Life Baptist Church (819 N. Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats) and other times at the family home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00PM with Pastor Tony Thompson and Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1655 Allison Road, Piney Flats on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 11:00AM. Attendees are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15AM to follow in procession. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Vanhoy, Scotty Bennett, Christian Fridley, Jeremy Wilson, Steve Bowman, and Steve Willis. Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Fridley and Junior Payne.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Keith Cook of Johnson City Internal Medicine and to MSHA Hospice and to Greg Matney, you became part of our family these last couple of months. Words can’t express how much you mean to us.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vessel of Honour Ministiries at https://vohm.salsalabs.org/evangelism/index.html.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bennett family during this difficult time.