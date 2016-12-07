Pamela L. Bacon

She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Harvey Bacon; parents, Woodrow and Louise Adams; 2 sisters, Barbara Burton and Georgia Vaughn; and brother, Larry Adams.

Pam is survived by 2 sons, Jonathan Bacon and Josh Bacon; daughter, Jessica Bacon and fiancé, Gary Johnson, Jr.; granddaughter, Mia Johnson and 1 granddog, Blue; 3 brothers, Gary Adams, David Adams and James Adams and wife, Mary; 2 sisters, Louella Blair and husband, Van, and Joyce Brasfield; sister-in-law, Diane Adams; brother-in-law, Garland Burton; 2 aunts, Jo Ann Handlir and Natalie Collins; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friend, Delsie Bear.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the ICU nurses, respiratory therapists, and PCT’s at Holston Valley Hospital. Thank you to the nurses and respiratory therapists at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol. Your care and loving hearts helped our mother be with us for longer and we are forever grateful. Another thank you to all the friends and family who helped with caring for our mother.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Westley Duncan officiating.

The entombment service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bacon, Josh Bacon, Gary Johnson, Jr., James Adams, Gary Adams and David Adams.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at ww5.komen/org.

