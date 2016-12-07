KINGSPORT - Morgan Bentley, 14, of Kingsport, went home on Monday afternoon (December 5, 2016). She was a freshman at Sullivan South High School where she was a member of the Lady Rebels Soccer team. Morgan loved the outdoors and especially loved animals. She enjoyed playing with her cousins and being around babies. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Parrish; paternal grandfather, Melvyn D. Bentley.

Morgan Bentley is survived by her father, Michael Bentley; a sister, Amber Layne Bentley; brother, Ethan Michael Bentley; maternal grandparents, Ken and Patty Parrish; paternal grandmother, Eloise Booher Bentley; maternal great grandmother, Geraldine Parrish; paternal great grandmother, Ruth Bentley; her uncles, Craig Parrish and wife, Melissa and Jeffrey Parrish along with numerous great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Thursday (December 8, 2016) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Perry Cleek and her former teacher and dear friend, Beth Russum, officiating. A graveside service will take place on Friday (December 9, 2016) at 1 p..m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, TN. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. The Lady Rebel Soccer Team has established an account at First Tennessee Bank to assist the family with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, you can do so at any Tri-Cities branch location (Morgan Bentley Memorial Account). You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bentley family.