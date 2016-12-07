Gertrude Shell Rice has left behind to cherish her memories:

Brothers: Lawrence Shell and wife Alma, of Unicoi; Venton Bernie Shell, of Unicoi; Sisters-in-Law; Eloise Shell, of Erwin; Mae Shell, of Erwin; Sara Shell, of Erwin; Several nieces and nephews; Special Friend: Evelyn Ford.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gertrude Shell Rice in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 8, 2016, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Brother Rick Babin will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and will continue until service time on Thursday. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery for the service.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Miller for Gertrude’s care and to Brother Rick Babin and her friends at Ninth Street Baptist Church for their many visits.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.