David was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Malone; brother, Bob Malone and sister, Marilyn Malone Cole. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Shuree Malone of the home and their children, Beth and Chad Malone; step-son, Dwayne Mountjoy; step-daughter, Kim Garrett; “adopted” daughter, Brandy Johns; brothers, Fred Malone, Jr. and wife Linda of Jonesborough; Mike Malone and wife, Bennie of Unicoi; and a step-grandson, Jonah. Several additional step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to give a special thanks to Abigail “Little Bit” & Anna Grace Rasberry, two special young ladies who Mr. Malone adored, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially his nurse, Scott, for the loving care and attention given to Mr. Malone.

A Celebration of Life service for David Lee Malone will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Tribute Funeral Home chapel in Gray. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service.

A graveside service for David will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the Deakins Cemetery in Jonesborough. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery Saturday at 2:45 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tribute-services.com.