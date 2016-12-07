Bernard Jee “Benny Jee”

Benny served his country proudly as a United States Corporal stationed in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1947. He worked for the City of New Orleans for 36 years and retired as City Fire Marshal from the New Orleans Fire Dept. in 1989. He had a passion for his faith, his country, his family and his friends. His smile, love and humor will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service with military honors at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124, on Saturday, December 10th. Visitation will be from 9am-11am. Church service and eulogy begins at 11am with last procession in Greenwood Cemetery and reception following.

Condolences may be sent to the Jee family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

