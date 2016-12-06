Nellie Mae Tolley

Survivors include her brothers: Don Tolley and wife Ann, Johnson City, Ray Tolley, Hampton and Blake Tolley, Unicoi. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gary Whitehead officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2016 in the Fairview-Tolley Cemetery, Hampton. Music will be provided by the Fairview Quartet. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and church friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Tolley family