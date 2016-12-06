Nancy Sue Beuttel

She loved all the arts and worked in them until retiring from her own fashion design company, Heather Hill Designs.

She was a graduate of Florida State University, and a member of The American Home Sewers, Professional Association of Custom Clothiers, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, and Alumni Association of Florida State University.

She is survived by her son, John, her step-sons, Steve (Patsy) and Mike (Teri) Beuttel, and brother-in-law, Steven Beuttel.

Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2016, at 11:00 am, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Johnson City, TN, 37601, with Pastor Ed Myers presiding.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough, TN, 37659, (423) 547-0379, www.mtnempirecbs.com is serving the family.