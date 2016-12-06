JOHNSON CITY- Julie Alane Ferguson, 46, of Johnson City, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 2, 2016. Julie was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of Al and Vickie Fortner Ferguson. Julie graduated from Science Hill High School in 1988 and later graduated from East Tennessee State University. Julie is fondly remembered for working at Scoby’s and later, Sun Trust Bank. She attended Grace Fellowship Church. Julie loved her family and friends, and she was kind, compassionate, and friendly towards everyone she met. She was a faithful friend and daughter, and she will be greatly missed.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Alvah “Al” Ferguson Jr., her grandparents, Leonard and Mary Lee Fortner, and Alvah “A.B.” and Lennis Ferguson. Survivors include her mother, Vickie Ferguson; two brothers, Al Ferguson and his wife Lea Ann, and Randy Ferguson and his wife Larissa; six nieces and nephews, Ellen, Mary Kate, Amy, Al, Drew, and Ethan; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family of Julie Ferguson will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Reverend Jim Best officiating. A private burial service will be held Saturday morning. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Ferguson family via www.morrisbaker.com.