logo

no avatar

Elizabeth Norton Ridley “Libby”

• Today at 11:21 AM

MORRISTOWN - Elizabeth Norton Ridley “Libby” age 54 of Morristown passed away, Monday, November 28, 2016 at her residence.

Libby had been the Assistant Manager at Rack Room Shoes for many years where many of her customers had become her friends because of her love for her job and meeting people, she knew no stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Luella Norton.

Libby leaves her daughter: Lacey Norton (Brandon Hopson), son: Lance Ridley; the light and love of her life, her grandson: Liam Hopson, and the second love of her life, her beloved “Sosha”, and special friends: Lori Bailey and Chelsea Klaserner and her family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 9, 2016 at 2:30 PM at Mayes Mortuary, Morristown, TN.