Elizabeth Norton Ridley “Libby”

Libby had been the Assistant Manager at Rack Room Shoes for many years where many of her customers had become her friends because of her love for her job and meeting people, she knew no stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Luella Norton.

Libby leaves her daughter: Lacey Norton (Brandon Hopson), son: Lance Ridley; the light and love of her life, her grandson: Liam Hopson, and the second love of her life, her beloved “Sosha”, and special friends: Lori Bailey and Chelsea Klaserner and her family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 9, 2016 at 2:30 PM at Mayes Mortuary, Morristown, TN.