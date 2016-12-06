Dr. Harold E. Ross

Dr. Ross was born in Elgin, SC to the late Joseph Paul Ross and Lillian Hair Ross where he grew up as a child. He was a proud graduate of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina and obtained his Medical Doctorate degree at the University of South Carolina in Charleston. Dr. Ross was a veteran of the US Army where he was honorably discharged as a Major.

Dr. Ross served as the Chief of Radiology for the VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN for nearly two decades. He served a two-year term as the President of the National Association of VA Physicians along with other offices in the organization. Dr. Ross served as an assistant professor on the faculty of East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine. After retiring from the VA, Dr. Ross continued practicing Radiology until he was 80.

Dr. Ross was a man full of joy. He was an active member in his church and strong believer in Jesus Christ. He dearly loved his wife of 57 years, three children, and five grandchildren all in whom he found great pride. He was an avid golfer who could proudly shoot his age while in his 70’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Paul Ross, Jr., and sister, Syderas Sanders.

Survivors include his wife, Alida Ross, of the home; three children, Harold Ross, Jr. and his wife Jennie, of Johnson City, TN, Anthony Ross and his wife Amanda, of Redington Beach, FL, and Karen Bradshaw and her husband John of Lebanon, TN; five grandchildren, Hallie Ross, Elsie Ross, John Bradshaw, Jr., Ross Bradshaw, and Lilly Bradshaw; sister, Margie Crowley; and several nieces and nephews.

A private committal service for the family is scheduled on Friday, December 9, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 pm Sunday in the sanctuary under the direction of Rev. Mark Gooden and Rev. Michael Lester.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Harold’s Emmaus Men’s Group, Amedisys Hospice, and the many other caregivers and friends that visited and helped care for Harold.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor’s Discretionary Fund or Missions Fund, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ross family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Ross family. (423) 282-1521