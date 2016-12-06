Alan Charles Isaacs

BUTLER - Alan Charles Isaacs, 43, Butler passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 5, 2016 at his residence. A native of Princeton, New Jersey he had lived most of his life in Butler. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. Alan was a Welder & Auto Mechanic. He was a member of the Butler Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father: Allen Farrell Isaacs.