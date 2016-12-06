Alan Charles Isaacs

Survivors include his Parents: Brenda & John Matheson of Elizabethton. Two Sisters & Brothers-in-law: Kim & David McDonnell, Elizabethton and Pamela & Doug Pullin, Knoxville. His nieces: Hannah McDonnell, Oivia & Natalie Pullin.
As requested no services are planned at this time.
A Memorial Service for Direct family will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9900.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Isaacs family.