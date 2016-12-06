logo

Alan Charles Isaacs

Updated Today at 3:07 PM

BUTLER - Alan Charles Isaacs, 43, Butler passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 5, 2016 at his residence. A native of Princeton, New Jersey he had lived most of his life in Butler. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. Alan was a Welder & Auto Mechanic. He was a member of the Butler Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father: Allen Farrell Isaacs.

Survivors include his Parents: Brenda & John Matheson of Elizabethton. Two Sisters & Brothers-in-law: Kim & David McDonnell, Elizabethton and Pamela & Doug Pullin, Knoxville. His nieces: Hannah McDonnell, Oivia & Natalie Pullin.

As requested no services are planned at this time.

A Memorial Service for Direct family will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9900.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Isaacs family. 