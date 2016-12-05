Rev. James Homer Holland

Rev. Holland was a lifelong resident of this area where he enjoyed farming all of his life. He also was a minister of the Gospel and traveled around sharing the good news.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Sherfey Holland; daughter, Nancy Rebecca; grandson, Dewayne Earl James; four brothers and two sisters; parents, Roberta Littleton and Omer Holland; and step dad, A.C. Littleton.

He is survived by his companion, Delphie Osborne; son, Billy Holland and his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Joyce Carroll and her husband, Tommy; Sara James and friend, Rafel Malone; brothers, Bud Vestal Holland, and Richard Holland; sisters, Bonnie Perian and Maxie Poore; step-sister, Romaine Willis; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ricky Quillen and Beverly Compton.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 7:00 P.M. at Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Dewayne Gilliam, Rev. Charlie Byrd, and Rev. Rick Bowser officiating. Music will be provided by Roy and Julie Morelock. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the service hour in the funeral home chapel.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 12 Noon in the Oak Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 A.M.

Pallbearers will be John Woosley, Ronald Silvers, Sam Bowser, Shannon Fields, Garrett Fields, and Travis Gregg. Honorary bearer will be Doug Plamp.

To leave an online message for the Holland family, please visit us at www.tribute-services.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Holland family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City (Gray Community) 423-207-0771.