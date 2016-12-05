Mrs. Nell Hilton

Mrs. Hilton was born in Erwin, TN and daughter of the late Edward & Fiery Belle Piercy Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hilton, a son, Eddie Hilton and two grandchildren.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Helton (Bill), Janie Norris (Ron), Wanda Hilton and Kelly Hilton; grandchildren, Renee Nixon, Jennifer Norris, Amber Hilton, Amanda Peterson and Jason Hilton; great-grandchildren, Taylor Mullins, Michael Yokely, Tony Cloyd, Beth Cloyd and Jacob Cloyd, Makayla Hunter, Natalie Norris, Marley Hilton, Carson Harvey, Akira Musselwhite, Remi Peterson, Rebecca Hilton, Janna Hilton, Faith Hilton, and Veronica Hilton; and six great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jimmy Hilton.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mayberry-Vincent Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Hilton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821