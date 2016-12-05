Lloyd Hal Blevins, Sr.

JONESBOROUGH - Lloyd Hal Blevins, Sr., the son of the late Dr. Sells Blevins and Florence (Lyons) Blevins of Jonesborough TN., died Friday, December 2, 2016, in Alpharetta GA after a brief illness. Born in Mountain City TN, he attended public schools in Johnson City TN, Memphis TN and St. Petersburg FL and graduated from high school at East Tennessee State College Training School in Johnson City in 1958. After graduating from East Tennessee State College (now ETSU), he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R. I., where he received his naval commission. From 1962 to 1966 he served in the Far East in Japan, South Vietnam, the Philippine Islands, Taiwan and Okinawa. After separation from the Navy in 1966 with the rank of Lt.JG he served in the Naval Reserve, was a commander of the VFW Post in Jonesboro, and attended the University of Tennessee Law School. He later was the owner and operator of the Jonesboro Nursing Home, raised cattle and became active in East Tennessee Democratic politics. He was the Democratic nominee for the First Congressional District seat in the U. S. Congress in 1974 and 1976 and remained a lifelong Democrat. He and his wife moved to Atlanta GA in 1976 where he began a career with Consolidated Freightways (CF), later transferring to Houston TX where he retired from CF. In 1997 he and his family moved back to Georgia where he worked as an agent for Century 21 Real Estate. He resided in Alpharetta GA where he lived until his death.