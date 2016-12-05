Lloyd Hal Blevins, Sr.

Surviving family members include his wife of 40 years, Linda (Chestnut) Blevins of Alpharetta GA; three sons, Lloyd Hal Blevins, Jr. (Chuck) of Wake Forest NC; Thomas Garrett Blevins of Ayden NC and wife Jennie; John Sells Blevins of St. Leonard MD and wife Katharine; four grandsons, Lloyd Hal Blevins III (Hal) of Wake Forest; William Bryant Blevins, Raleigh NC; Michael Russell Blevins and Andrew Wesley Blevins, of St. Leonard MD; and one granddaughter, Sarah Rebecca Blevins, also of St Leonard MD. He is also survived by two aunts, Mrs. Sandra Blevins and Mrs. Wanda Dugger, both of Johnson City TN, and several cousins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a contribution on behalf of Lloyd H. Blevins, Sr. be made to a charity or organization of your choice. When making a contribution please note that the donation is being made on behalf of Lloyd H. Blevins, Sr., 245 Wood Shoals Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30022.