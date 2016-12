Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ted R. McCoury; parents, Robert and Maggie Sparks; and three sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Ronnie and Jerry McCoury of Michigan; one brother, Gene Sparks of Johnson City; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the VA in Johnson City.